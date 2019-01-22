Deputies investigating death of Grand Rapids man

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kent County deputies are investigating the death of a Grand Rapids man over the weekend.

Investigators say that Gregory Gietzen, 57, was found dead outside of a home in Alpine Township Sunday morning. They say that Gietzen had plans to visit a friend in Comstock Park on Saturday night, but he never arrived. Gietzen’s body was found outside that friend’s home Sunday morning.

Investigators say the Gietzen was last seen Saturday night about 8:30 p.m. at a restaurant near West River Drive and Four Mile Road in Comstock Park. They believe that Gietzen was given a ride from the restaurant to an address on Bekinshire Drive NW, which was about two miles away.

Anyone who had contact with Gietzen after 8:30 p.m. Saturday should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6125.