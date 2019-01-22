Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

FH Northern girls improve to 11-1 with win over FH Central

Posted 11:33 PM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37PM, January 22, 2019

ADA, Mich -- Madi Stevenson had a team-high 18 points to help lead Forest Hills Northern to their fifth straight win, 52-43 over Forest Hills Central.

