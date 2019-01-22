Forest Hills Northern remains unbeaten with big win over Forest Hills Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich -- It was a close game throughout but the Huskies come away with a 73-65 win over Forest Hills Central to improve to 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the OK White.

"We always have guys that can step up and make plays," senior guard Brandon Matthews said, "that is always great to have on your team and for a championship team. This is a crazy game for us every year we are just so excited to play them and we really showed what we could do out here."

The Huskies have a big showdown with fellow conference unbeaten, Northview on Friday night.