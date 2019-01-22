Furnace repair work goes up as temperature goes down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. — As frigid weather makes it's presence known in West Michigan, it also means it's a busy time for heating companies.

As the mercury drops, people use their heaters more and that extra use can put stress on a furnace, leaving them reaching for the phone for a fix. West Michigan Heating and AC Services says their phones have been ringing constantly with calls for furnace repairs.

“There are several sensors throughout the furnace. You know, if things get too hot it’s going to shut down. If there’s not enough air flow, it’s going to shut down,” said Shaun Howell, a technician for West Michigan Heating and AC Services.

Sometimes, it's a quick fix and new furnaces will show error codes that help technicians diagnose the problem