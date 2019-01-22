Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

“Give a Quarter Back” campaign returns to raise money for Hospice of Michigan

Posted 11:44 AM, January 22, 2019, by

Hospice of Michigan launched a campaign to raise money for some much needed funding, and they're hoping the community is willing to "Give a Quarterback."

The theme of the Give A Quarter Back campaign centers on making donations in increments of $25’s (i.e.: $25, $250, $2,500,etc.), while cleverly playing off football’s quintessential position, the quarterback.

As a nonprofit organization, Hospice of Michigan has been committed to a mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay; they take EVERYONE who needs their care.

Hospice of Michigan comes to the patient's home, providing a full team of hospice-certified professionals dedicated to your care and comfort and the support of the family.

Here are the Michigan-native faces of the Give A Quarter Back campaign:

  • Mitch Albom – New York Times-bestselling author, columnist and broadcaster
  • George Blaha – play-by-play announcer for Michigan State University Football and the Detroit Pistons
  • Lomas Brown – former Detroit Lion and News/Talk 760 WJR’s Detroit Lions color commentator
  • Lloyd Carr – former Michigan Wolverines coach and College Football Hall-of-Famer
  • Kirk Cousins – starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings and former MSU Spartan
  • Pat Freehan – wife of Bill Freehan, longtime Detroit Tigers catcher and ’68 World Series champion
  • Ty Hallock – former MSU Spartan, Detroit Lion and Grand Rapids Sports Hall-of-Famer
  • Jim Harbaugh – University of Michigan Football coach
  • Mike Knuble –assistant manager for the Grand Rapids Griffins and former Detroit Red Wing
  • J. Lang – offensive guard for the Detroit Lions
  • Adam Schefter – ESPN NFL insider and journalist

If every Michigan citizen commits to contribute just $25 to the Give A Quarter Back campaign, our next generation can benefit from Hospice of Michigan’s exceptional end-of-life care.

To donate a gift of $25 or more to the campaign, visit giveaquarterback.com, text GAQB to 56651, or mail a check to Hospice of Michigan at 989 Spaulding Avenue, SE, Ada, MI 49301.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s