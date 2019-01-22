“Give a Quarter Back” campaign returns to raise money for Hospice of Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hospice of Michigan launched a campaign to raise money for some much needed funding, and they're hoping the community is willing to "Give a Quarterback."

The theme of the Give A Quarter Back campaign centers on making donations in increments of $25’s (i.e.: $25, $250, $2,500,etc.), while cleverly playing off football’s quintessential position, the quarterback.

As a nonprofit organization, Hospice of Michigan has been committed to a mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay; they take EVERYONE who needs their care.

Hospice of Michigan comes to the patient's home, providing a full team of hospice-certified professionals dedicated to your care and comfort and the support of the family.

Here are the Michigan-native faces of the Give A Quarter Back campaign:

Mitch Albom – New York Times-bestselling author, columnist and broadcaster

– New York Times-bestselling author, columnist and broadcaster George Blaha – play-by-play announcer for Michigan State University Football and the Detroit Pistons

– play-by-play announcer for Michigan State University Football and the Detroit Pistons Lomas Brown – former Detroit Lion and News/Talk 760 WJR’s Detroit Lions color commentator

– former Detroit Lion and News/Talk 760 WJR’s Detroit Lions color commentator Lloyd Carr – former Michigan Wolverines coach and College Football Hall-of-Famer

– former Michigan Wolverines coach and College Football Hall-of-Famer Kirk Cousins – starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings and former MSU Spartan

– starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings and former MSU Spartan Pat Freehan – wife of Bill Freehan , longtime Detroit Tigers catcher and ’68 World Series champion

– wife of , longtime Detroit Tigers catcher and ’68 World Series champion Ty Hallock – former MSU Spartan, Detroit Lion and Grand Rapids Sports Hall-of-Famer

– former MSU Spartan, Detroit Lion and Grand Rapids Sports Hall-of-Famer Jim Harbaugh – University of Michigan Football coach

– University of Michigan Football coach Mike Knuble –assistant manager for the Grand Rapids Griffins and former Detroit Red Wing

–assistant manager for the Grand Rapids Griffins and former Detroit Red Wing J. Lang – offensive guard for the Detroit Lions

– offensive guard for the Detroit Lions Adam Schefter – ESPN NFL insider and journalist

If every Michigan citizen commits to contribute just $25 to the Give A Quarter Back campaign, our next generation can benefit from Hospice of Michigan’s exceptional end-of-life care.

To donate a gift of $25 or more to the campaign, visit giveaquarterback.com, text GAQB to 56651, or mail a check to Hospice of Michigan at 989 Spaulding Avenue, SE, Ada, MI 49301.