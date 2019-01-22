“Give a Quarter Back” campaign returns to raise money for Hospice of Michigan

Hospice of Michigan launched a campaign to raise money for some much needed funding, and they're hoping the community is willing to "Give a Quarterback."
The theme of the Give A Quarter Back campaign centers on making donations in increments of $25’s (i.e.: $25, $250, $2,500,etc.), while cleverly playing off football’s quintessential position, the quarterback.
As a nonprofit organization, Hospice of Michigan has been committed to a mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay; they take EVERYONE who needs their care.
Hospice of Michigan comes to the patient's home, providing a full team of hospice-certified professionals dedicated to your care and comfort and the support of the family.
Here are the Michigan-native faces of the Give A Quarter Back campaign:
- Mitch Albom – New York Times-bestselling author, columnist and broadcaster
- George Blaha – play-by-play announcer for Michigan State University Football and the Detroit Pistons
- Lomas Brown – former Detroit Lion and News/Talk 760 WJR’s Detroit Lions color commentator
- Lloyd Carr – former Michigan Wolverines coach and College Football Hall-of-Famer
- Kirk Cousins – starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings and former MSU Spartan
- Pat Freehan – wife of Bill Freehan, longtime Detroit Tigers catcher and ’68 World Series champion
- Ty Hallock – former MSU Spartan, Detroit Lion and Grand Rapids Sports Hall-of-Famer
- Jim Harbaugh – University of Michigan Football coach
- Mike Knuble –assistant manager for the Grand Rapids Griffins and former Detroit Red Wing
- J. Lang – offensive guard for the Detroit Lions
- Adam Schefter – ESPN NFL insider and journalist
If every Michigan citizen commits to contribute just $25 to the Give A Quarter Back campaign, our next generation can benefit from Hospice of Michigan’s exceptional end-of-life care.
To donate a gift of $25 or more to the campaign, visit giveaquarterback.com, text GAQB to 56651, or mail a check to Hospice of Michigan at 989 Spaulding Avenue, SE, Ada, MI 49301.