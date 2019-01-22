Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

Google’s self-driving unit Waymo to put factory in Michigan

Posted 12:07 PM, January 22, 2019, by

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - MAY 08: The Waymo logo is displayed on a self-driving vehicle at the Google I/O 2018 Conference at Shoreline Amphitheater on May 8, 2018 in Mountain View, California. Google's two day developer conference runs through Wednesday May 9. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Google’s autonomous vehicle unit Waymo says it plans to bring a factory to Michigan.

Waymo made the announcement Tuesday after the state’s economic development board approved an $8 million incentive grant. The state says the $13.6 million project will create 100 new jobs and potentially 300 more later.

Waymo says it will be the world’s first factory dedicated “100 percent” to the mass production of Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

Waymo says it’s looking for up to 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters) of “ready-to-go” space in a manufacturing facility in the Detroit area, specifically in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties.

