ALLENDALE, Mich. -- We're expecting to learn who will become the fifth president of Grand Valley State University Tuesday.

The school's board of trustees is holding a special meeting to nominate and elect its next leader Tuesday morning.

This comes after current president, Thomas Haas, announced his retirement last February, after serving since 2006.

His last day on the job is June 30th. Haas says he plans to return to GVSU as a chemistry professor.