GVSU names new president

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Grand Valley State University has named their new president.

Philomena V. Mantella will be the fifth president and the first woman president in the school’s 60-year history. She is currently the senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Lifelong Learning Network at Northeastern University, a private research university in Boston.

According to GVSU, Mantella has a Ph.D. in college and university administration from Michigan State University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in social work from Syracuse University.

Current president Thomas Haas is retiring July 1st.

Board Chair Mary Kramer said in a press release: “This was a unanimous vote because the trustees saw a finalist with experience in key areas, from enrollment management and student life to an entrepreneurial approach to building lifelong learning opportunities. Dr. Mantella has the right combination of experience in higher education and will shape a strategic vision to lead Grand Valley in the years ahead.”

“I am impressed and energized by the strength of Grand Valley State University,” Mantella said in a press release. “I’m also inspired by the opportunities it has in today’s educational and economic landscape. Michigan and our nation need breakout universities like Grand Valley that carry the promise of a degree and a path to prosperity for learners from all backgrounds. West Michigan is a dynamic region, and Grand Valley is well positioned to extend its prominence, access and impact throughout the state and beyond. I am honored and thrilled to serve as president during this exciting next chapter in Grand Valley’s journey.”

Mantella will finish the school year at Northeastern University and begin at Grand Valley July 1st. She has been married for 40 years to attorney Robert Avery, and has three sons and four grandchildren. Her mother, who is 91, will also be moving to West Michigan with Mantella and her husband.

We’ll have more from GVSU on later editions of FOX 17 News.