Izzo ribs Tillman for missed three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Xavier Tillman had a solid performance in Michigan State's 69-55 win over Maryland on Monday evening with ten points and five blocks but there were still things to correct, according to Tom Izzo.

Late in the game, Tillman missed a three-pointer badly and Izzo wasn't thrilled about it.

"I'll tell you a funny story," Izzo said after the game Monday, "I told Xavier, I tried to be kind about it, but when you don't hit the rim on that one I said 'hey you think that was a good shot?' And he goes, 'well, I work on it' and I said, 'yeah I work on being taller it just doesn't happen sometimes."'

"It hit the side of the," Tillman began laughing, "it hit the side of the backboard. He [Izzo] is a results kind of guy, the shot didn't go in he is going to say something about it that is just how it goes so moving forward, I got to hit the shot."

Michigan State plays at Iowa on Thursday evening.