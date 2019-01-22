× John Ball Zoo holding a hiring party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you are interested in working at the John Ball Zoo, you are invited to a party this weekend.

The Grand Rapids zoo is holding a Hiring Party on Saturday, January 26, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the John Ball Zoo Ball Room which is above the administration building at the zoo on the west side of the city. A second party will be held on February 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for those who can’t make it to the first party.

Zoo officials say they are looking to hire people for various seasonal positions. Party-goers will have on-site interviews but also will get to hang out with animals and take part in other games and giveaways.

For more, visit the John Ball Zoo website.