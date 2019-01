× Lions hire John Bonamego as special teams coordinator

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have hired former Central Michigan University head football coach John Bonamego as a special teams coordinator.

Bonamego led the Chippewas for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2018 season. Prior to CMU, Bonamego worked as a special teams coordinator for the Lions from 2013-14.

He has also worked for the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.