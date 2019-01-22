Ludington woman dies after falling in snow; spending night in subzero temperatures

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 77-year-old woman died over the weekend after apparently falling in the snow and spending a night in subzero temperatures.

The Mason County Sheriff says that they were called to a home in the 1100 block of North Gary Street Monday morning at about 9:00 a.m. First responders found the woman in a yard and administered first aid, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say the woman, who was from Ludington, was visiting her mom and fell on her way back to her vehicle at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday night. She was not able to get back up and spent the night in subzero temperatures. She was found Monday morning by a neighbor.

Investigators say that foul play is not suspected.