Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Eaton Co.

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a rollover crash in Eaton County.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Baker Highway and Stine Road in Walton Township, south of Charlotte.

Authorities say the vehicle rolled over into a nearby creek and the driver walked to a nearby residence for help. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors in the crash, but traveling too fast on icy roads contributed.