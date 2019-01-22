× Man robbed by group in parking lot of Dowagiac workplace

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The search is on for a group of five armed suspects accused of trying to rob a man before shooting him outside his own workplace.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday at Ameriwood Industries, 202 Spaulding Street in Dowagiac.

The worker, a 21-year-old man from Hartford, was reportedly followed into the parking lot by a dark-colored SUV which parked near his car.

When he got out, the victim was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his money. Shortly after, four other suspects, described as black men between the ages of 18-20 years old, also approached the victim.

The victim tried to run off but was shot by one of the suspects, who then stole his car and took off from the scene. He is expected to be okay but the suspects are still at large.

If you know anything, call police.