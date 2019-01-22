× Messy precipitation mix for Wednesday A.M. commuters

WEST MICHIGAN – A large low pressure system tracking directly into the Great Lakes overnight and into Wednesday will continue to deliver a messy mix of precipitation. There were plenty of accidents Tuesday afternoon, especially along the I-94 corridor as freezing rain and sleet came down. Temperatures will gradually rise through the overnight hours from Grand Rapids southward and the icy mix of precipitation will eventually change over to all rain. Areas north/west of Grand Rapids will likely continue to see mainly snow.

Take a look at our forecast model below valid for 3 A.M. Wednesday. Green is rain across our southern counties, while mainly snow (or mix) is elsewhere. The large, white numbers are forecast temperatures at that time.

The next image below is valid at 6 A.M. Wednesday. Note how the rain/snow has migrated even further north. The rain line has now made it into Grand Rapids.

By 9 A.M. Wednesday, most of our winter weather advisories will expire (except for our northern counties). Below, note that the rain/snow line is across Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia counties.

Our last image is valid for NOON on Wednesday below. Snow still persists across our northern counties, while rain is likely with temperatures in the 30s elsewhere.

The image below shows how much snow we are expecting from the system. The lightest amounts will be across our far southern counties, while the heaviest amounts will be north/west of Grand Rapids in areas that likely never see the changeover to rain.

High temperatures Wednesday will reach the mid/upper 30s early, then gradually fall in the afternoon. More Arctic air arrives this week with accumulating lake effect snow likely. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at http://www.fox17online.com/weather