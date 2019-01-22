Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Funding for free and reduced lunches is now at risk due to the government shutdown into its second month. Many of the districts here in West Michigan say they've received the money for this month and February, but if the shutdown continues, they could be reaching into their rainy day funds in a few weeks.

Districts typically get paid back by the government for the meals they pay for up front.

For the Grand Rapids Public School District, this means they'll have to fund those services for up to 17,000 students.

2. 2018 was a good year for DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena as they were ranked among some of the busiest venues of the year according to entertainment magazines.

Billboard ranked Van Andel Arena as the third busiest venue in North America. Venues Now ranked DeVos Performance Hall as the 15th worldwide. Each were ranked among other venues with similar capacities, based on gross ticket sales and total number of tickets sold.

Van Andel and DeVos Performance Hall are both managed by SMG.

3. Pizza lovers in West Michigan have something to look forward to in the coming months. Detroit staple, Buddy's Pizza, is coming to Kentwood.

It plans to open on 28th Street at the former Carrabba's Italian Grill, which closed last year.

The restaurant says it chose the Grand Rapids Area because it needed to be in a city with great local breweries.

Buddy's first opened in 1926 during the prohibition. It's claim to fame was the invention of the signature square-shaped pizza.

4. Convince people you've been cooking all day with KFC's new gravy smelling candle.

Fans can scent their home with the savory aroma of KFC's new gravy candle! Starting Monday, the company began offering free gravy candles to the first 230 people who apply online.

The only catch is the exclusive contest and candle is currently only available in the United Kingdom.

5. The once popular children's clothing retailer Gymboree is going out of business.

They filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years and will get rid of their remaining Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores.

The company plans to keep its "Janie and Jack" brand alive by selling the business in a court-approved auction.

Gymboree says it'll announce details soon for its going-out-of-business sales.

Gift cards will be honored for thirty days, but Gymbucks and Gymboree rewards programs are being suspended immediately.