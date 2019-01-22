Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

MSP: Suspect who shot Michigan cop wounded in shootout, is in custody

Posted 1:23 PM, January 22, 2019, by

Joshua Roshbush, from Tuscola County Sheriff

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that they have shot and captured a suspect who was wanted for shooting a police officer early Tuesday morning.

Joshua Rosebush was suspected in shooting a Saginaw Township officer at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township during a traffic stop.  Rosebush was believed to have stolen a vehicle which was found later.

Michigan State Police say that Rosebush led police on a short chase Tuesday afternoon in Shiawassee County and then fired on officers. Officers returned fire and hit Rosebush. Rosebush has been taken to the hospital for injuries. No police were injured in the shootout.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

