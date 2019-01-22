× MSP: Suspect who shot Michigan cop wounded in shootout, is in custody

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that they have shot and captured a suspect who was wanted for shooting a police officer early Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 4 JOSHUA MICHAEL ROSEBUSH IS IN CUSTODY. ROSEBUSH was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit in Shiawassee County. ROSEBUSH fired on officers, they returned fire injuring ROSEBUSH. No officers were injured, ROSEBUSH was transported to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/7kFa9ojbXa — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) January 22, 2019

Joshua Rosebush was suspected in shooting a Saginaw Township officer at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township during a traffic stop. Rosebush was believed to have stolen a vehicle which was found later.

Michigan State Police say that Rosebush led police on a short chase Tuesday afternoon in Shiawassee County and then fired on officers. Officers returned fire and hit Rosebush. Rosebush has been taken to the hospital for injuries. No police were injured in the shootout.

We’ll have more details when they become available.