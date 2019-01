Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NUNICA, Mich. -- A West Michigan man is making the most out of the cold temperatures this week.

Todd Pilczuk, of Nunica, tells us he created this man-made ice sculpture in his own front yard over the weekend.

It's located at 17067 Main St, Nunica, MI 49448 near the corner of Michigan and Main Street and is set to color-changing lights.

Pilczuk said it took him 48 hours to make the glacier.