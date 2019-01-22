Officer shot, wounded during mid-Michigan traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been shot and wounded during a traffic stop in mid-Michigan.

Saginaw Township police Chief Don Pussehl says the Saginaw Township officer stopped a motorist about 2 a.m. Tuesday in Saginaw County's Kochville Township and the driver shot him as he approached the vehicle. Pussehl says the officer radioed for help after the shooting and was described as being in "somewhat stable condition."

Pussehl says police are searching for the motorist, who fled. The officer's name and a description of the suspect weren't immediately released.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area where the shooting took place, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.