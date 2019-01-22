× Police seek suspect in Wyoming bank robbery

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are seeking tips in identifying the suspect in the robbery of a Wyoming bank.

It happened around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank located at 1031 Chicago Dr. SW.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, demanded money and implied he had a weapon before fleeing the scene, possibly in a grey SUV. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, but there were no injuries in the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey hat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.