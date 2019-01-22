Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

Potter’s House takes Alliance League showdown with Tri-Unity

Posted 11:23 PM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38PM, January 22, 2019

WYOMING, Mich -- Potter's House knocks off Tri-Unity, 54-53. The Pumas knocked off the perennial power Defenders in the district final last season and are now in the driver's seat in the Alliance League.

