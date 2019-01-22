Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

Six Panthers score in double-figures as Davenport defeats Grace Christian

Posted 11:09 PM, January 22, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After a back and forth opening half between Grace Christian and Davenport, the Panthers would pull away with six scorers finishing in double-figures, including Dyllon Hudson-Emory with a game-high 29 points.

