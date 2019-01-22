Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

Snowy mix makes roads difficult to keep clear

Posted 11:15 PM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16PM, January 22, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission is doing its best to keep the roads salted and plowed during Tuesday’s winter weather advisory.

That’s easier said than done. Because it’s been snowing and raining on and off, the treatment for the roads is near constant.

“From snow, to drizzle, to sleet, to kind of ice, building on the roads, then back to snow, it’s definitely one that you gotta use appropriate actions for each condition,” said Erik Bitely with the Kent County Road Commission.

Crews can only go so fast. Thirty-five mph is the max for a salt truck, and that’s slower through downtown Grand Rapids because of the bridges — crews have to be careful not to knock snow down on oncoming cars.

That’s why Bitely says it’s important to remember drivers like him are doing their best — but they can’t control Mother Nature, only react to it.

