Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

Tidy up your kitchen cupboards with these organization hacks

Posted 11:02 AM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, January 22, 2019

Hang Your Chips

With bags of chips and other snacks all over the place, nothing stacks right. Just by some Commando Hooks, stick them to the door of a cupboard, and hang the chips through the hold of the chip-clip.

Hang Stuff Over the Door

Courtesy: Savvy Honey

Over-the-door-shoe organizers should just be called over-the-door organizers. There are so many uses for them, but in the kitchen organize some of the smaller items like fruit snacks and granola bars. It also works for spices and even toothpicks.

Keurig Cup Organizer

Great for work, too. Found here.

Here's an "egg-cellent" idea for all of those Keurig cups or K-cups. They all fit nicely inside an egg carton!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s