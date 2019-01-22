Tidy up your kitchen cupboards with these organization hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hang Your Chips

With bags of chips and other snacks all over the place, nothing stacks right. Just by some Commando Hooks, stick them to the door of a cupboard, and hang the chips through the hold of the chip-clip.

Hang Stuff Over the Door

Over-the-door-shoe organizers should just be called over-the-door organizers. There are so many uses for them, but in the kitchen organize some of the smaller items like fruit snacks and granola bars. It also works for spices and even toothpicks.

Keurig Cup Organizer

Here's an "egg-cellent" idea for all of those Keurig cups or K-cups. They all fit nicely inside an egg carton!