Todd and Leigh Ann settle the latest Twitter debate: How do you draw an X?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How do you draw an "X"? It seems like a simple question, but apparently there's more than one way to do it.

Twitter user @Smasey, posted the following diagram, sparking debate among thousands of people on the Internet:

Also this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

Todd and Leigh Ann decided to take part in the trending debate, determining which way is the best way to draw an X.

Head to our Facebook page to let us know how you think an X should be drawn.