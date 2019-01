Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. - Underground Cookie Club is now open at 5422 Division Avenue in Kent County.

Customers can now pick up their fantastic sweet treats any day of the week.

They offer hard scooped ice cream, artisan ice cream sandwiches, cookies, non-alcoholic beverages, flavored waffle cones, and waffle tacos.

You can also check them out on Facebook.