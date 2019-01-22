× Victims in fatal Van Buren Co. crash ID’d

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victims of a fatal crash in Van Buren County.

The crash happened Jan. 12 in the 60000 block of Rd Arrow highway. Authorities said an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision with a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, 73-year-old Marry Fender of Paw Paw, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the eastbound vehicle, 6-year-old Skylinn Salinas, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Two other people were also hospitalized in the crash, and are currently listed in stable condition.