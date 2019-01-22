Warming centers extending hours for homeless in GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Several homeless missions are extending their hours or making room for more people who are without a home during these cold temperatures.

There are nearly a dozen warming centers in Grand Rapids for people in need. For a full list, click here.

Mel Trotter Ministries has an overnight shelter open daily from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. with a warming center also open 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Degage Minsitries is also extending its day center hours during the cold weather open from 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and then again from 2-7:30 p.m.

The shelters accept all men and women singles, as there is a family homeless crisis in our community with a shortage of shelter capacity for families that are seeking shelter.

You can also call 2-1-1 for help.