1 hospitalized after stabbing in Holland Township

Posted 9:56 PM, January 23, 2019, by
OTTAWA COUNTY SHERIFF

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland resident was hospitalized Wednesday night after a stabbing.

It happened around 6:38 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim in the back seat of a vehicle exiting the driveway. Authorities say the incident occurred inside the home, but didn’t say what led up to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a stab wound to the abdomen, and was listed in serious but stable condition.

Authorities said the public is not in danger, and the persons of interests are being interviewed by investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT, Ottawa County Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000.

