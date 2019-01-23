× 2 hospitalized after crash in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Wednesday in Ottawa County.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Adams Street and I-196 in Holland Township.

Authorities said a minivan going west on Adams Street attempted to turn left onto the highway, causing a crash with another vehicle going east through the intersection.

The minivan’s driver said that her traffic signal turned yellow, so she assumed the other vehicle would stop and made her turn.

The other driver and a witness told authorities that she had a green traffic signal while going through the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals to be treated for serious injuries.