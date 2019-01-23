3 easy DIY projects to organize your bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glass Jars for Storage

Before throwing out those salsa or spaghetti sauce jars in the recycling, check out this clever idea! Clean off the labels, paint the lids and either screw or hot glue a drawer know on the top. Voila! Now you have some cute bathroom storage for things like Q-tips, bobby pins, and beyond.

Bath Toy Baskets

The bathroom bag used for all the kids' bath toys is always falling down. So why not get an extra tension rod, small baskets from the Dollar Store,and some shower hooks to create a more sturdy storage space.

Hair Tie Hanger

Need a hair tie? Can't find one? Keep them all together with a Caribeaner!