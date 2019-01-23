GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Both Thad Shymanski and Derrick DeVries recorded 17 points in the game while Jason Walter added 14 off of the bench but it wasn't enough as Olivet comes away with the 85-81 win.
Calvin drops MIAA showdown with Olivet
-
Calvin men’s basketball joins us in-studio to recap the win over Hope
-
Calvin falls to Alma, 67-66 as the Knights now prepare for Hope
-
Chuck Winkelman resigns as Calvin women’s basketball coach
-
Six score in double figures as Ferris State downs Olivet
-
Calvin College sets date to change to Calvin University
-
-
DeVries leads Calvin to 74-70 win over Hope
-
NorthPointe Christian holds off Calvin Christian for OK Silver win
-
The rivalry continues: Hope women defeat Calvin
-
Unity Christian spoils Brock Stevens’ big night by beating Calvin Christian
-
Balanced attack leads Calvin past Anderson
-
-
Service held for cremains found in Detroit funeral home
-
Allendale gets impressive win over Calvin Christian
-
Calvin January Series makes change in schedule