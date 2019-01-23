Calvin drops MIAA showdown with Olivet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Both Thad Shymanski and Derrick DeVries recorded 17 points in the game while Jason Walter added 14 off of the bench but it wasn't enough as Olivet comes away with the 85-81 win.

