KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- Two education centers in Kalamazoo are offering classes for anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is looking to fill 700 positions all across the state.

The four-week-long academy will take place at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Open enrollment is on February 4th, with classes scheduled to begin a couple of weeks after.

The program is state certified and it's also eligible for tuition benefits.