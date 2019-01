× Downed power pole closes GR intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids intersection was shut down Wednesday night after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and downed a wire.

It happened around 10 p.m. at 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

A video taken by a neighbor shows a fire, but dispatchers said it was likely from the power pole being downed. Consumers Energy was called to the scene to repair the downed wire.

Nobody was injured in the crash.