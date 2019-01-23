emPower heat and energy program assists people with utility bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With temperatures shooting below zero, heating your home has never been more important. However for those struggling to afford their utility or deliverable fuel bills, times can become dire.

TrueNorth Community Services’ emPower heat and energy program assists people struggling to afford their utility and deliverable fuels bills in Michigan, helping them strive to become self-sufficient.

To receive help from emPower and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) with heat and energy bills, you must first be approved for State Emergency Relief (SER) by MDHHS. To be eligible for assistance with heat and energy bills, households must have one or more of the following:

Electric or natural gas bills which are past due, or with a shutoff notice.

Propane or fuel oil levels less than 25 percent when delivered.

Less than 14 days of wood and/or pellets.

TrueNorth and DTE Energy are partnering to provide help to anyone attending the Customer Assistance Days in identifying whether they qualify for assistance, as well as help with applying for State Emergency Relief (SER) from Michigan DHHS and emPower’s Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) Self-Sufficiency Plan. They'll also help enroll households in DTE Energy’s Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP), if they qualify.

There will be two assistance days coming up in Muskegon and Grand Rapids for households to stop by to see if they qualify:

Muskegon Heights Customer Assistance Day

January 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bishop William L. Burrel Multiplex Center

Grand Rapids Customer Assistance Day

January 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linc Up, 1167 Madison Avenue Southeast

To schedule an appointment, call (231)-355-5880.