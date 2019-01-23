Winter Weather Advisories Continue

GR Symphony presents: Ragtime, Blues, and All That Jazz

Posted 12:53 PM, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, January 23, 2019

If ragtime, blues, and jazz dominate your playlist, then you'll want to perk your ears up for Grand Rapids Symphony's next set of concerts coming up this weekend.

Ragtime, Blues, and All That Jazz will feature the music of Louis Armstrong, Jelly roll Morton, Muddy Watters, and B.B. King. Along with the symphony, special guest trumpeter Byron Stripling will be returning to perform for his fourth year at DeVos Performance Hall.

Shows will take place at the following times:

  • Friday, January 25 @ 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 26 @ 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 27 @ 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit grsymphony.org.

