Griffins Prospect Report: Givani Smith

Posted 11:11 PM, January 23, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Givani Smith was a second round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings back in 2016 and is now at the AHL level playing with the Griffins. The six-foot-two, 205-pound forward has scored three goals in 32 games this season.

