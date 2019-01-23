GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Givani Smith was a second round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings back in 2016 and is now at the AHL level playing with the Griffins. The six-foot-two, 205-pound forward has scored three goals in 32 games this season.
Griffins Prospect Report: Givani Smith
