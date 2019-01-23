Have some indoor fun at the Kids & Family Expo this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need some new ideas for indoor fun? Stay out of the cold and give the kids an entire weekend of fun at the Kids and Family Expo at DeVos Place.

This family focused community event encourages everyone to engage in family bonding time with physical, educational, and artistic activities.

Activities at the expo include a zip line, bounce house, Curiosity Dome, human Foosball, and so many more family-friendly activities.

The expo will take place Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $4 for kids 3-15, and free for kids 2 and under.

For more information, visit kohlerexpo.com.