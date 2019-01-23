Health recipes featuring food to boost immune system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re in the middle of cold and flu season so taking steps to prepare healthy, immune boosting meals is important.

We were joined in studio by Grace Derocha, registered dietitian, certified diabetes and certified health coach with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Green tea offers polyphenols and potent plant antioxidants, which are what's believed to give it immune-boosting effects

This is a unique form of using green tea in your breakfast oatmeal, especially If you’re ordinarily not a tea drinker.

Turmeric is believed to fight infections and has anti-inflammatory properties.

This recipe can aid in weight loss, sustained energy, and help battle chronic conditions while keeping you healthier during the cold season.

Slow Cooker Moroccan Chickpea Soup

Ingredients

* 3 cans (15-ounce) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

* 1 medium onion, diced

* 2 stalks of celery, chopped

* 2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

* 1 (15 ounce) can of diced tomatoes

* 1 quart of vegetable broth or chicken broth – low sodium

* 6-8 cloves of garlic, minced

* 1 teaspoon cinnamon

* 1 teaspoon ground cumin

* ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

* 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

* Salt and pepper to taste

* 9 ounces of pre-washed baby spinach

Instructions

1. Place all ingredients in the slow cooker except for the spinach.

2. Cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 6 hours.

3. Put slow cooker on warm and stir in spinach until it wilts, about 3-5 minutes.

4. Serve warm and enjoy!

Green Tea and Turmeric Oatmeal

Ingredients

* 1 1/2 cups liquid (water or milk or both)

* 1 green tea bag

* 1/2 cup oats

* pinch of salt

* dash of black pepper

* 1/2-1 tsp. turmeric, to taste

* 1/4 tsp. cinnamon

* 2 tbsp. honey, or sweetener of choice

* 1/4 tsp. vanilla

* berries, bananas, dried fruit, nuts, shredded coconut, granola or your choice of toppings

Instructions

1. Heat the liquid in a pot on the stove until it is at a full boil. Note: if using all milk, be careful that the milk does not curdle or foam over pot. Carefully pour this over a green tea bag, and let it steep for at least 5 minutes. Move the bag up and down a few times to release the flavonoids.

2. When the tea is fully steeped, return the liquid to the pot, along with the oats and salt. The oats will begin to fluff up right away from the warm liquid. Cook the oats on low, stirring.

3. When most of the liquid is absorbed, stir in the turmeric, honey/sweetener, vanilla, and any other desired ingredients. Once desired consistency is reached, spoon the oatmeal into a serving dish, along with toppings of choice. Enjoy!