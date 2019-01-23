HOLLAND, Mich -- Even without leading scorer Jason Beckman, Hope came away with a 77-70 win over previously 12-5 overall Albion. The Dutchmen received 16 point performances from Teddy Ray and Riley Lewis.
Hope knocks off MIAA co-leader Albion
