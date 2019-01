Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- All lanes of westbound I-96 have reopened west of M-6 due after a crash.

Dispatchers say a semi-truck jackknifed in the westbound lanes of I-96 west of M-6 just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing officials to shut down a portion of the highway for about an hour.

We're told the semi was the only car involved in the crash.

Dispatchers say so far it appears to only be a property damage accident and no reports of injuries.