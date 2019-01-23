Leadership drives Albion men’s basketball to early success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBION, Mich -- After winning just eight games last season, the Albion men's basketball team has gotten off to an impressive start to the 2018-19 campaign. Going into Wednesday night's game, Albion found themselves tied for the MIAA lead at 5-1 in the league.

"Being 12 and 5 this year is kind of a huge difference from any year I have been here," senior Jaylin Fordham said, "winning 70 percent of our games is kind of a culture change."

Seniors like Fordham have really stepped up for the Britons, who have used that leadership to help change the culture.

"Take away all the winning we've been doing this year, I think I'm really proud of them for who they are and what they are," head coach Jody May said. "They are fun to be around, they work really hard and typically from player number one to player number 15, these guys are all bought in."

The Britons have yet to lose back-to-back games this season and are also a perfect 6-0 in games decided by six points or less.

"We practice those situations a lot and we know that every possession is meaningful in some way," sophomore forward Caden Ebeling stated. "There is no possession we take for granted in a game, so when we get down to those situations we know what we need to do and how we need to go about it."

The Britons won't be sneaking up on teams anymore this season.