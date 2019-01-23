× More snow on the way for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Winter may have taken December off, but January is looking to make up for it.

The National Weather Service is issuing another Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon, starting at Noon, and running through Friday at 7:00 p.m. for most of West Michigan. Up to five inches of snow could fall between Thursday and Friday afternoon.

The advisory is in place for Berrien and Cass counties from 1:00 p.m. Thursday until 10:00 a.m. Friday for a potential two or three inches of snow.

Strong winds and blowing snow are also expected.