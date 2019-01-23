Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The first female president for Grand Valley State University takes the helm.

Doctor Philemona Mantella will be the first woman president in the University's 60 year history. Currently she's a Senior Vice President and the CEO of the Lifelong Learning Network at Northeastern University in Boston, and has a PhD from Michigan State.

Her term will begin July 1, and among other topics, Dr. Mantella says her focus will be on the students, keeping Grand Valley affordable,and helping with economic development in West Michigan.

Outgoing President Thomas Haas is set to retire at the end of June.

2. Looking for a wild job? John Ball zoo is looking to hire!

The zoo will be hiring seasonal workers at a hiring even on Saturday. Along with on-site interviews, the zoo is also making it a party with strolling animals, giveaways, games, food, and more.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There's another hiring party in mid-February for those who can't make it this weekend.

Details can be found on jbzoo.org.

3. Anna's House is on it's way to Ann Arbor!

Opening this spring near Briarwood Mall, it will be the 8th location.

The new restaurant will seat nearly 200 and includes a U-shaped breakfast bar inside a former Max and Erma's Restaurant.

The new location is expected to open between March and April.

4. Some people's morning routine is about to get more convenient, if it includes Starbucks.

They're teaming up with Uber Eats, to provide delivery service starting Tuesday in San Fransisco.

In the coming weeks, it plans to expand to other cities across the country.

Starbucks started testing deliveries in Miami last year, and saw a strong demand.

5. Target run, tap out, and done. Apple Pay is branching out to even more retailers in the coming weeks.

Extending to 74 of the top 100 merchants. Customers will only need to tap to pay when at Target, Taco Bell, Jack In The Box, and more.

The Apple Pay feature allows users to checkout simply by scanning their iPhones, no cash or card required.

Apple has been steadily adding more retailers to its list since launching the payment platform in 2014.