Multiple fire departments battling Newaygo Co. fire

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers in Newaygo County are being asked to avoid the area where multiple fire departments are battling a fire.

Crews are working to put out a fire near the Walmart, 7083 W 48th Street in Fremont, which has stopped all traffic from traveling on West 48th Street between Industrial Drive and Dewitt Avenue.

First responders are asking you to use caution and plan for an alternative route.

Please use caution and plan for an alternative route on 48th st near Walmart. Multiple fire departments battling a structure fire, shutting down 48th street to all through traffic.

