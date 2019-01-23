Winter Weather Advisories Continue

Nurse charged with sexually assaulting woman in vegetative state who gave birth

Posted 10:44 AM, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, January 23, 2019

Phoenix police are investigating possible sex abuse at a nursing facility after a female patient recently became pregnant and gave birth.

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a licensed practical nurse has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault in the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term health care facility.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday that investigators arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Williams says Sutherland worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her.

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. Court records say her last known physical was in April.

 

