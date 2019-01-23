× NY passes abortion rights bill

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Tuesday addressing abortion rights laid out in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

The law establishes the right of women in the state to have an abortion without restriction up to the 24th week of pregnancy and further after that if the life or health of the mother is threatened or if the fetus isn’t viable.

The new law will standardize constitution abortion protections in the state if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned in the future.

