Packard Plant pedestrian bridge collapses in Detroit

DETROIT — The pedestrian bridge at the Packard Plant in Detroit collapsed Wednesday.

Detroit Fox-affiliate WJBK reports a large section of the bridge came down across E. Grand Boulevard around 3:40 p.m., blocking the road. Nobody was injured.

There were workers at the Packard Plant at the time of the incident, but they weren’t there to address the bridge, FOX 2 reports.

Details on what caused the bridge to collapse weren’t immediately available.