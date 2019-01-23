Packard Plant pedestrian bridge collapses in Detroit

The pedestrian bridge collapsed on Jan. 23, 2019 at the Packard Plant in Detroit. (Credit: FOX 2)

DETROIT — The pedestrian bridge at the Packard Plant in Detroit collapsed Wednesday.

Detroit Fox-affiliate WJBK reports a large section of the bridge came down across E. Grand Boulevard around 3:40 p.m., blocking the road. Nobody was injured.

There were workers at the Packard Plant at the time of the incident, but they weren’t there to address the bridge, FOX 2 reports.

Details on what caused the bridge to collapse weren’t immediately available.

