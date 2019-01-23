Pelosi: No speech in House until government opens

Posted 2:56 PM, January 23, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) departs a meeting of the House Democratic caucus at the U.S. Capitol on January 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats remain deadlocked in their positions regarding the partial shutdown of the federal government. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially postponing President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address until the government is fully reopened.

The California Democrat told Trump in a letter Wednesday the Democratic-controlled House won’t pass the required measure for him to give the nationally televised speech from the House floor.

Pelosi acted just hours after Trump notified her that he was planning to deliver the speech next Tuesday in line with her original invitation.

Pelosi’s moves have left the White House scrambling to devise an alternative plan for the speech, which is one of the president’s top opportunities to lay out his agenda to the public.

Pelosi said “I look forward to welcoming you to the House on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened.”

