GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say that three suspects dressed in black tried to break-in to Yesterdog early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw three people try and get into the popular Eastown hot dog joint at about 2:45 a.m. They were not able to get inside and ran away.

Witnesses also told police that one of the suspects had a gun.

No other descriptions were available.